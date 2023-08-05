Biden To Enforce Ban on Light Bulbs

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration is set to start enforcing a ban on many different types of light bulbs as part of their energy efficiency agenda.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) new regulations include a prohibition on retailers and manufacturers from selling any incandescent and halogen light bulbs in their stores. Instead, stores might switch to selling light-emitting diodes, LED light bulbs, or other more energy-efficient alternatives. Stores that fail to abide by these regulations will face federal penalties.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., in a tweet before the enforcement of the new ban argued that it was up to states to fight against these regulations as President Biden and the Democrats would not stop.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., also slammed Biden for pushing these “liberal fantasies” and weaponizing different federal agencies. He proceeded to argue that the Department of Energy should be dedicating its time to how to achieve American energy independence and not to the type of lightbulbs that businesses and homeowners are allowed to purchase and use.

The Department of Energy finalized the new regulations in April 2022. The new rules ban certain types of light bulbs which produce very low energy efficiency levels. The Department of Energy announcement has also shown that regulations are going to help consumers save around $3 billion every year on utility bills while also reducing carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons within the next three decades.

Retailers have had months to prepare for the light bulb ban ahead of the enforcement of the new rules. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm further argued that more energy-efficient products were already being embraced by the industry.

