Biden Tries To Win Over Female Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, President Joe Biden argued that following the overturning of Roe v. Wade women in the United States have to face a harsh reality as in many states abortion access has been completely restricted.

The Biden campaign is going to be using abortion access as part of his reelection campaign messaging in November. During a meeting with the White House reproductive rights task force, Biden remarked that there were women who were not being admitted to emergency care or were made to have fought in court over their reproductive health care.

He proceeded to recount the story of one Texas mother who had found that the pregnancy was endangering not only her life but that of her unborn child and was still not allowed to get an abortion in the state. He pointed out how this “private and painful” issue had to be turned into a public matter and resulted in the woman ultimately needing to leave the state to get the necessary care and protection for herself in the future. Biden has also slammed Texas for the life sentence on doctors who provided care that violated the state’s law.

Trump argued that this showed “astounding” “cruelty” as women were being pushed by extremist politicians to wait despite knowing that continuing with their pregnancy could further endanger their lives. He added that this reality has been brought on by extreme GOP members who have been pushing for the overturning of Roe v. Wade for years.

The task force meeting came on what would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade which was overturned in 2022 by the Supreme Court.

