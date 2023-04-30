Biden Turns Trump Into America’s Enemy

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Biden is completely focused on stopping former President Donald Trump from winning back the White House. This message was very evident during Tuesday’s reelection announcement.

Biden, who is not yet facing any big primary challengers, is widely expected to face the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Trump is currently leading all of the polls regarding the 2024 GOP primary, which makes it likely that he will win the Republican nomination. However, Biden has directly warned against the possibility of Trump taking office again, stating that four more years of a Trump presidency is something that the nation cannot afford.

This strategy appears to be reasonable for Biden, who is portrayed currently as the best option for a Democrat win against Trump. As Biden’s team has often noted, Biden already managed to defeat Trump once before.

However, Trump’s prominence within the GOP presidential primary could potentially harm Biden’s chances at reelection. This is why his campaign team is focusing its attention on fighting Trump. Even in his first campaign video, Biden opened the scene with images from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, showcasing some of the most violent incidents from the day that Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

A former official on a Democratic presidential campaign commented that Trump keeps making “it easier for the Biden campaign to position him as a threat to our democracy.” This is something that Biden understood during the midterm elections, and it is something Biden’s campaign would continue to promote until election day.

