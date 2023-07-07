Biden Under Massive Investigation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican senators and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who heads the House of Foreign Affairs Committee, are trying to get answers regarding the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, whose security clearance was recently stripped.

According to the current report, Malley had allegedly mishandled classified documents, which is why he has been placed on unpaid leave until a probe into the situation has yielded results. Last week, McCaul sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting additional information.

As he pointed out in the letter, the suspension of Malley has led to many concerns regarding both his conduct and whether “the State Department misled Congress and the American public.” He further noted that while the suspension itself is “troubling,” there are also a lot of concerns that relate to the State Department’s refusal to respond to any of the inquiries by the Committee that were focused on them conducting oversight of the negotiations and policies concerning Iran. The Committee has been trying to gain access to the testimony given by Special Envoy Malley since April 11, 2023, however, those were not fulfilled even though Malley had repeatedly engaged with the press during that time.

Malley had declined to appear before the committee citing the reason to be the illness of a close family member. There was no indication in any of the responses that Malley was under review or that his security clearance had been suspended because of alleged misconduct. However, as they point out, the Department had not informed Congress of the case, which “at worst” shows a deliberate attempt to misinform.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com