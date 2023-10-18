Biden Uses George Floyd’s Birthday To Target Gun Rights

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, President Biden released a statement reiterating his commitment to ending gun violence on the day that would have been the 50th birthday of George Floyd.

In the statement, the President notes that Floyd should have still been alive and celebrating his birthday with his family. He added that he deserved more and that on this day they were remembering the tragedy that resulted in his death while also honoring his “life and legacy.” He added that the unjust death of Floyd resulted in one of the biggest civil rights movements in U.S. history which served as an inspiration to the rest of the world.

Biden in his statement noted that the murder of George Floyd brought to the forefront a reality that Black and Brown communities have long been aware of, which is that the U.S. has not managed to reach the “ideal of fair and impartial justice.”

A 2021 bill introduced following the murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis white police officer has been stalled by the House as the two parties have not been able to reach a consensus on certain components. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is looking to put an end to qualified immunity and no-knock warrants.

Previously, the President had signed an executive order that covered certain elements of the bill, including setting a ban on chokeholds, no-knock warrant restrictions, and creating a database for police misconduct. It also assisted in the reallocation of certain federal resources to local and state agencies.

