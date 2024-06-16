Biden Warns Texas Officials About Delaying Food Assistance and Medicaid

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration has cautioned Texas officials that if they cause delays for food assistance and Medicaid to low-income income households, then they should be prepared to potentially face penalties.

Previously the state has been accused of causing delays in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid benefits being handed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) along with the CHIP Services (CMS) and Center for Medicaid have written previously to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) about the problems that they have faced as they try to process the backlogs of the people who are supposed to receive coverage.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, claimed that he has obtained the administration’s letters where they request from Texas to hand over internal records and data while also warning of the action that the state could face if they continue to be in violation of federal law.

In a statement, he argued that Governor Greg Abbott (Texas) had exhibited indifference and has left millions of families vulnerable without providing them access to health care or with a way to put food on the table.

He added that the actions from CMS and USDA are extremely needed and that Texans would continue to suffer until they have a State leadership in place that is capable of prioritizing their needs. He added that any loss in federal funding would be the result of Abbott’s failures.

In November it was reported that over a million Texans, many of whom were children, had lost access to Medicaid due to paperwork falling through the cracks.

