Biden’s Border Secretary Gets Completely Exposed

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” alleged that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had “intentionally” enacted the policies that resulted in the border crisis.

On Sunday, Johnson told host Margaret Brennan that there needed to be “accountability.” Recently Johnson had led a delegation of Republican lawmakers to the southern border. The House GOP has frequently pushed for Mayorkas to be impeached.

During the lengthy interview, Johnson enumerated the different ongoing crises at the U.S. border, including the surge in single adult males entering the country illegally, and the sex trafficking of children and women. He added that anyone with a conscience would be calling for this situation to be stopped.

Johnson further accused Mayorkas of having “intentionally” enacted policies that would create a crisis at the southern border.

Brennan proceeded to question whether considering the very real crisis at the border it would be better to have the assistance of the Homeland Security Secretary rather than be pushing for his impeachment.

In response, Johnson laughed, stating that he had been calling for Mayorkas to do his duty since he gained office, but instead, Mayorkas had lied to Congress and had done the exact opposite.

Brennan then asked why they should focus congressional resources on the impeachment instead of focusing on actual border issues. To this Johnson argued that the investigation was methodical and that Mayorkas needed to be held accountable for his actions. He added that he does not believe that Mayorkas’ failure was due to incompetence, but instead, he argued it was intentional.

