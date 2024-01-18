Biden’s Border Secretary Gets Grim News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee alleged that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment could come by the “end of this month.”

McCaul argued that the surge in illegal crossings and fentanyl trafficking at the border is proof that the actions taken by Mayorkas are enough for him to be impeached. He added that the founding fathers had referred to “dereliction of duty” and “abuse of power” when they referred to impeachment. Mayorkas started his time in office by rescinding the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which had been implemented by former President Donald Trump in 2019 and required all asylum seekers to wait to be processed in Mexico.

This in turn meant that the United States was not arresting, detaining, and removing illegal aliens just to have them released into society through the catch-and-release policy which is harmful to the country.

His comments came only one day after the House GOP opened the impeachment hearings against Mayorkas.

On Wednesday, House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn) during the hearing blasted Mayorkas for having failed to detail migrants and having allowed those who passed an initial screening into the country.

Green claimed that the “devastation” that the country has faced in the past three years has been the result of Mayorkas’ actions. He added that he had willfully violated his oath of office. Green further alleged that the border crisis was “intentional.”

However, Mayorkas has fought back against the claims that the DHS has encouraged illegal crossings.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com