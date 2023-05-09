Biden Makes Controversial Decision for Afghan Evacuees

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Biden administration, following the failure of the Afghan Adjustment Act, has determined that the close to 80,000 Afghan evacuees who arrived in the U.S. during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would be allowed to renew their temporary status in the U.S.

Following the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Kabul, many groups of Afghan allies made it to the United States. The first of these groups is expected to lose their temporary immigration status in July. Thus far, Congress has failed to take actions that would allow these Afghans to have a clear path to citizenship.

Previously, they had been given two years of humanitarian parole, which would allow them to remain in the country without having to fulfill the broader immigration requirements in place. The inaction of Congress has led to the Biden administration deciding to run renewals through the Department of Homeland Security. According to reports, there will be five centers where parolees will be able to go to fill out the necessary paperwork for the renewal.

This news is going to provide relief to Afghans who might have feared losing their immigration status. However, this is only a temporary solution for humanitarian relief. It is possible that some of the Afghan immigrants could qualify for a Special Immigration Visa (SIV), which is normally given to those who had previously aided the U.S. military in different roles. Still, not all of the evacuees would fit the criteria set out by this program.

