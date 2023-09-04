Biden’s DOJ Says Recent Mass Shooting Was What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, the Department of Justice announced that they would be launching an investigation into the Jacksonville shooting which resulted in the death of three people. The shooting was determined to be “racially motivated” and is considered a hate crime.

Merrick Garland, the Attorney General released a statement noting that there had been three people killed during the shooting in Florida. He added that the FBI had responded at the scene during the shooting and that they would continue to be cooperating closely with local law enforcement. Garland also said that this attack is going to be investigated as a hate crime and that the Department of Justice was extending its condolences to all those affected by the shooting.

On Saturday, the local sheriff had stated that during the Dollar General store shooting, there had been three people killed in what is considered by police to have been a “racially motivated” crime. The gunman, who took his own life after killing the three people, was identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21. The sheriff noted that the gunman had left behind manifestos that showed his reasons for the shooting and his hatred for black people.

The shooting had taken place close to Edward Waters University, which is a historically Black college. According to reports, Palmeter, who is white, had not been allowed on the university’s campus.

Garland, in his statement, noted that no one should need to grieve or fear for their lives because of “hate-fueled violence” and that it is the Justice Department’s priority to bring to justice the white supremacists who conduct such violence.

