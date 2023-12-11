Biden’s FBI Allegedly Targeting Catholic Groups

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) recently told Fox News that at least one FBI field office had been attacking pro-life Catholics and was perpetuating the sentiment expressed in 2022 by President Biden during his Philadelphia address when he had claimed that MAGA Republicans were a “threat to democracy.”

The House Judiciary committee chairman noted that on a report that his panel had put out on Monday it was stated that the FBI had been planning to monitor Catholics in Virginia under the suspicion of domestic terrorism.

The House Government Weaponization Committee had previously informed the publication that the FBI had interviewed a choir director and a priest without having any legitimate reason for this action. Jordan, who is on the panel of both chairs and has previously presented the idea that the FBI had been categorizing some of those in the Catholic church as domestic terrorists, argued during a recent appearance on “Hannity” that the FBI officials had previously claimed that this was an issue that had only appeared in Richmond. However, he has since found out that the attack against “pro-life Catholics” was a lot more extensive.

Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI has testified that after the memo became known to the headquarters, the office had ordered for it to be withdrawn immediately.

On Monday, Jordan argued that the issue was that the issue was more extensive than they originally knew and pointed out that the FBI had raided the home of Mark Houck, a pro-life activist in Pennsylvania. He was arrested in front of his family at the time.

