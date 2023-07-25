Biden’s Health Worse Than We Expected

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – According to a recent Politico report on Wednesday, President Biden has switched to using “lower stairs” in Air Force One in an attempt to avoid another potential tripping incident.

The report noted that according to two of Biden’s advisers, the switch was made in order to make it easier for the President, 80, to travel and avoid any further possible accidents when getting on and off the plane. The outlet also pointed out that Biden has switched to wearing sneakers rather than dress shoes in recent appearances.

As they claim, this is another concession that has been made in order to best accommodate the President. According to a source close to Biden, previously Biden had resisted the possibility of wearing any footwear other than dress shoes, stating that it would make him look unpresidential. However, in the past few months, he has changed his stance on this.

Justin Sink, a Bloomberg reporter, asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the President was experiencing any mobility issues that had led to the change. Jean-Pierre stated that she did not have anything to disclose on this and that while there was probably a protocol for Air Force One she did not have it.

President Biden had tripped down the stairs of Air Force One a number of times. The recent report claimed that Biden’s aides were attempting to limit all situations where the President might display a sign of being physically frail.

The shorter stairs are typically used in bad weather conditions.

