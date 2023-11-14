Biden’s Plan To Protect Student Debt Holders

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent announcement, the U.S. Department of Education has signaled a firm stance on ensuring the reliability and accountability of student loan services. This decision trails the resumption of student loan repayments, which were paused for three years due to the pandemic.

President Joe Biden’s administration stepped in to cover interest payments for close to a million student borrowers when a servicing company delayed billing notices, impacting approximately 2.5 million people. This lapse by the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, which resulted in missed payments by borrowers, prompted the government to withhold $7.2 million from the service provider.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has emphasized the administration’s commitment to protect borrowers from the repercussions of such servicing errors. Asserting that the government will prioritize the needs of borrowers, Secretary Cardona outlined the administration’s dedication to rectify the student loan system and ensure a smooth transition back to repayment for Americans.

The measures introduced include the potential withholding of payments from loan services that fail to meet high standards of service. The Department has clarified that payment suspensions or borrower re-allocations could be enforced on underperforming services. Furthermore, high-performing servicers might be rewarded with new loans to manage.

For borrowers affected by servicing errors, there could be temporary halts on payments or interest rate reductions to zero until these errors are rectified. This approach aims to safeguard borrowers’ progress towards loan forgiveness.

The Federal Student Aid’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Cordray, has hinted at a reassessment of the contracts with loan servicers planned for 2024, aiming for enhanced support for borrowers.

While nearly 44 million Americans shoulder student debt totaling around $2 trillion, efforts by the Biden administration to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower were halted by the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, the administration introduced the SAVE plan to expedite the path to debt forgiveness, with loan interest resuming in September and repayments restarting the following month. The average student loan payment hovers between $200-$300 monthly, reflecting about 5% of the median U.S. salary.

