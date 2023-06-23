Biden’s Son Causes Major New Problem for Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Attorney General William Barr, who most recently served under Donald Trump, has called for current Attorney General to Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, to release an FBI document which allegedly details a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden. Barr, in his suggestion, also points out that the necessary steps should be taken in order for the life of the confidential human source in the document to remain protected.

Barr, during a recent interview with Fox News Digital, claimed that former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment by Special Counsel of the Department of Justice, Jack Smith, over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, led to a rise in criticisms about a two-tier justice system and a double standard followed by the Department of Justice.

Barr argued that Garland needed to take steps quickly in order to address these rumors, especially as there are several investigations into Joe Biden at the moment regarding the classified documents. As such, it will be important for the public to see that both cases are pursued with the same intensity as the case against Trump was.

He also noted the importance of handling these comments following the recent reports from an FBI whistleblower stating that the Delaware investigation has been undermined. U.S. Attorney David Weiss is currently handling the investigation into Hunter Biden’s, President Joe Biden’s son, possible illegal and criminal business activities. The investigation has been going on for around four years.

Barr pointed out that this is something that “Chairman Comer and key senators” are trying to look into. The FD-1023 report related to this case allegedly details how President Biden received $5 million from a Burisma Holdings executive. Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian natural gas firm, which had Hunter Biden as a member of the board.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com