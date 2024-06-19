Biden’s Son Drops His Lawsuit on Giuliani

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Hunter Biden’s legal team is going to drop the lawsuit against his former lawyer and Rudy Guiliani. In the lawsuit previously Biden had argued that the paid had invaded his privacy through the distribution of private material that had been in his laptop.

Biden had claimed that Robert Costello along with Giuliani were the two people who bore the primary responsibility for his digital privacy being annihilated. The suit had sought $75,000 in damages however as per the most recent development all three parties have signed to have the case dismissed. As part of the dismissal, all three have agreed to cover their own legal fees, however before the dismissal is finalized a judge will need to approve it.

Ted Goodman, the spokesperson for Giuliani argued that the dismissal was a success for the former New York City mayor and even pointed out that the fact that Biden had withdrawn his claims showed that they were “entirely false.” He added that this is going to be a reminder for the people who have attacked the integrity of Giuliani and his commitment to the truth.

Earlier this week Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony counts related to the illegal purchases of a firearm. He is facing up to 25 years in prison, however as he is a first-time offender it is unlikely that he will be served with a sentence that will be that long.

