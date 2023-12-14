Billionaire GOP Donor Ditches Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ken Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot, officially endorsed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, stating that she had a very “smart” approach to the 2024 presidential election.

The billionaire who is considered a GOP mega-donor argued that Haley was currently what the United States needed. He went on to say that she had also provided clarification on her position on some key issues.

During his interview with Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, Langone argued that the United States needed the type of “elegant” leadership that she could provide. He added that when considering everything that the country has gone through in the last six to eight years, it was no good.

Langone, who had previously endorsed former President Trump in the 2016 presidential election, has now switched his affiliation and has endorsed Haley in this latest election. Apart from Langone, Haley has also gained the support of another GOP top donor, the Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Action.

Late last month, the organization announced that they would be backing Haley. This is the first time that the organization has made an official endorsement in the presidential primary race. The group has argued that the reason for this endorsement is that Haley has been leading a policy agenda and that she is focused on the country’s future and helping it overcome the great challenges it is currently facing.

In the interview, Langone argued that the reason he could not back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential race is because he has not been moving up in the polls.

