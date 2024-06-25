Billionaire Terrified of Trump Retaliation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has in the past backed the Democrats, stated that he was worried that if former President Donald Trump wins in the 2024 presidential election he might face retaliation.

Hoffman in his recent interview on CNN with Matt Egan stated that President Biden had been a significantly better U.S. president for those in business as he had respected the law. He added that it is possible for Trump to prosecute his political opponents and that there were many business leaders who he had spoken to who had expressed concerns about speaking out against Trump as they were scared of retaliation.

He pointed out that he too was “concerned” and that when there was such fear that is the time when people should think about stepping up. He added that Trump has stated throughout his campaign that he would be seeking revenge if reelected and that he would be looking to punish all those who had worked against him and were his political opponents.

Hoffman also noted that while Trump has advocated for less regulations and lower taxes, that is not the only thing that he has been pushing for. He added that the rule of law is incredibly important in the United States as it has created a setting where businesses could thrive. He pointed out that other countries had shown trust in how the U.S. systems function and how they interact, which is why their industries have been allowed to grow so much. He continued by stating that this is the reason why Biden is also more pro-business than the former President is.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com