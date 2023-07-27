Chicago Crime Skyrockets, Six Dead Over a Two Day Stretch

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The last 48 hours in Chicago have been filled with gun violence reports as six people died and at least 26 others were injured during the incidents that took place.

The victims that have been identified ranged in age from 13 to 64. On Friday, a man, 41, was discovered in a vehicle after an armed robbery resulted in his being fatally shot. This incident occurred on the Lower West Side.

In a different case on that same day, a 16-year-old boy was found with a bullet wound to the chest. The boy had been found on the 1200 block of W. 81st sidewalk. Shortly after he was taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, in an earlier incident, a boy, 13, was riding his bicycle when someone in a car shot him and grazed his knee. The boy was transferred to the hospital where he remains in good condition.

On Sunday, an officer found a man, 29, who had been shot in the head in a flipped-over vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but did not manage to survive and was pronounced dead shortly after. This incident occurred on the 3000 block of W. 21st Street.

In a different Sunday shooting, an assailant who has not yet been uncovered, fired against a man and two women. The incident took place on the sidewalk on the west alley of a street.

Chicago is not the only blue city that struggles with crime. The running theme continues and has left many residents wondering if a resolution will ever come their way.

