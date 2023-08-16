Blue State Orders People to House Migrants

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Massachusetts lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll, in a recent press conference on Thursday, urged residents who have spare space in their homes to help by taking in migrants who are looking for shelter. The state has also declared a state of emergency because of the strain on its shelter system and resources caused by the surge in migrants in the state.

During her remarks, Driscoll pushed for any willing citizens to open up their homes to families and migrants seeking shelter. The request was met with both support and heavy criticism.

Massachusetts is the latest U.S. state to declare an emergency over the large number of migrants who have reached the state. According to recent reports, there are 5,600 families in state shelters and a total of 20,000 migrants who have come to the state. This marks an 80 percent increase in the number of families in the state since last year.

The state’s governor, Maura Healey, stated during the emergency announcement that the large increase in migrants has meant that the shelter system is incapable of handling all those entering the state. She further added that there are many families in the shelter system who are unable to move to different affordable housing options because of all the barriers that stop them from finding work.

In a letter sent to Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Hayley places the blame for the current situation on the federal administration’s policies on work authorization and immigration and the lack of affordable housing options.

