Boebert Claps Back At Biden After Sarcastic Joke

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Lauren Boebert has responded to President Joe Biden’s recent sarcastic statement about her being “very quiet” now.

During an appearance in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden touted the Inflation Reduction Act and its newest provision which would help tackle climate change while also creating more jobs. He proceeded to argue that Republicans, including Boebert, who had originally voted against the bill were now welcoming it. He added that the new CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado which would create 850 new jobs would be very beneficial to Boebert, which is why she is currently quiet.

However, Boebert was quick to respond to Biden’s claims online. As she stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, while Biden might think of her as a “wishful quiet Republican lady” that was just wishful thinking on his part. She added that she would continue to constantly call out Biden.

Later that day, during an interview with Newsmax’s Carl Hugbie, Boebert addressed the recent comments by saying that while she is certain Biden would like it if she were a quiet lady that was not the case and she would continue to speak up about the destruction caused by his policies. She then pointed out that she would especially oppose the “massive land grabs” that were stopping the country from benefiting from the clean energy they need to secure the country’s energy independence.

This is not the first time that Biden has mocked Republicans over them benefitting from his Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed in August 2022 despite the opposition of many Republicans.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com