Boeing To Face Criminal Charges?

The Department of Justice prosecutors have reportedly recommended criminal charges against Boeing arguing that the company had violated a settlement which is connected to two fatal crashes.

The deadline for deciding whether or not they will press charges against the company is July 7.

The 2021 settlement agreement had been reached following the crashes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 in 2018 and 2019 which were connected to defects in the plane. Between those years the fatal crashes resulted in the deaths of close to 350 people. As part of the settlement, the company was made to pay a $2.5 billion fine and was shielded from criminal liability so long as the compliance system was overhauled.

However, last month it was determined by the department that the company had violated the agreement. Boeing has contested this violation and is now negotiating with the Justice Department. Still, there is the possibility that criminal charges will be placed against the company.

Glenn Leon, the prosecutor of the Department of Justice noted that Boeing had failed to overhaul its compliance and ethics program and design it in such a way that would detect any violations of the U.S. fraud laws through its operations.

Last month the company stated The Hill noting that they believe they had complied with the agreement.



During a Homeland Security subcommittee hearing last week Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun had been asked about the safety concerns relating to the company’s aircraft. He responded by apologizing to the families of those who had died in the crashes and argued that they are committed to ensuring the safety and quality of their products in order to honor the memory of those lost.

