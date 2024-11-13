Bottled Water Recall: Find Out Which Brand is Affected and Why

Berkeley Club Beverages has announced a voluntary recall of over 150,000 bottles of its bottled water due to the detection of coliform bacteria, putting the spotlight on consumer safety.

At a Glance

The recall affects one- and five-gallon bottles distributed in West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Affected product codes include 090326, 090426, 090526, and 090626.

The recall was classified as Class III, indicating it is unlikely to cause health consequences.

Coliform Bacteria Detection Triggers Recall

Berkeley Club Beverages is recalling over 150,000 bottles of Berkeley Springs Water Purified and Distilled due to the presence of coliform bacteria.

Products distributed in one- and five-gallon bottles to West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia are affected. This action demonstrates the company’s commitment to consumer safety and compliance with federal standards.

FDA Classification and Consumer Advisory

The recall, initiated on September 12, 2024, was classified as Class III by the FDA on November 8, 2024. This classification indicates it is not likely to pose significant health risks. Consumers are advised to stop using the affected products immediately, as the FDA maintains a zero tolerance for coliform bacteria in bottled water.

“The bottled water recall was initiated after testing revealed the product tested positive for coliforms, a bacteria that can be found in drinking water and potentially cause adverse health effects.” – Abraham Jewett

Customers are encouraged to return the recalled bottles for a full refund. The recall encompasses product codes 090326, 090426, 090526, and 090626.

Addressing Consumer Health Concerns

The presence of coliform bacteria raises potential health concerns, particularly for infants, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of E. coli infection, like gastroenteritis, can appear within three to five days post-exposure.

“is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” – FDA

Consumers in affected areas should check product codes before consuming bottled water. Stay informed about product recalls and report any issues with packaged water.

