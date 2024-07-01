Breaking: Trump Handed Biggest Win In History

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a significant ruling, with a 6-3 vote, on whether presidents have immunity regarding their actions, both official and unofficial.

The case involved former President Trump’s assertion that he had presidential immunity from criminal prosecution. His appeal had put a hold on his indictment in Washington, D.C., where a federal court charged him with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

This Supreme Court decision comes at a critical time, less than five months before Election Day, when Trump aims to return to the White House. A favorable ruling could potentially allow him to halt his prosecutions and possibly dismiss special counsel Jack Smith.

Former President Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision, which ruled that former presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution. “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the decision was announced.

The ruling is a significant victory for Trump, as the Supreme Court has sent the federal case related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election back to a lower court. The lower court will now determine if his actions qualify for immunity protection.

Trump’s legal team has maintained that he should be immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office. The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, ruled that Trump has extensive immunity concerning his official acts during his presidency.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, stated, “At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity.”

The opinion clarified that there is “no immunity for unofficial acts.”

This ruling will return the federal election interference case to the district court, where proceedings had been on hold while the Supreme Court considered Trump’s immunity claims. Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the case, will now revisit the matter and address other arguments by Trump to dismiss the case.

