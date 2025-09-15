California Senator ATTACKS Murder Victim

California State Senator Scott Wiener ignited a firestorm by calling murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk “a vile bigot who normalized dehumanization,” revealing how radical leftists continue attacking patriotic Americans even in death.

Story Highlights

Sen. Wiener attacked Charlie Kirk’s character immediately after his assassination on a Utah campus

Kirk was gunned down while defending traditional values and questioning dangerous transgender ideology

The leftist senator’s disgraceful comments expose the deep hatred progressives harbor for conservative voices

This incident highlights escalating violence against patriotic Americans who dare speak truth about radical agendas

Leftist Senator Attacks Murder Victim

California State Senator Scott Wiener posted on X condemning Kirk’s murder while simultaneously calling him “a vile bigot who did immeasurable harm to so many people by normalizing dehumanization.” This despicable attack came just one day after Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while engaging in campus debate about transgender issues. Wiener’s statement represents the toxic mindset of progressive politicians who cannot show basic human decency even toward murder victims who championed constitutional values.

Conservative Champion Silenced by Violence

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, dedicated his life to defending American principles on college campuses nationwide. Kirk courageously challenged the radical transgender agenda that threatens women’s sports, children’s safety, and biological reality itself. His campus activism focused on educating young Americans about constitutional freedoms, limited government, and traditional family values that built our great nation. Kirk’s assassination occurred while he was exercising his First Amendment rights and engaging in the democratic process of debate and discussion.

Pattern of Progressive Intolerance Exposed

Wiener’s attack reveals the disturbing pattern of leftist politicians demonizing conservative voices while claiming to champion tolerance and unity. The California senator has consistently pushed radical LGBTQ+ legislation that undermines parental rights and promotes dangerous ideologies in schools. His immediate politicization of Kirk’s murder demonstrates how progressives view violence against conservatives as acceptable collateral damage in their war against traditional American values.

Law enforcement continues investigating the suspect Tyler Robinson, though authorities have not confirmed ideological motives despite initial speculation about transgender community connections. Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged patience while the investigation proceeds, calling for calm discourse rather than inflammatory political rhetoric that further divides Americans during this tragic time.

Escalating Threats Against Patriots

Kirk’s assassination represents a dangerous escalation of violence targeting conservative activists who dare challenge progressive orthodoxy on college campuses. Conservative influencers report receiving increased threats following Kirk’s murder, while LGBTQ+ advocacy groups continue pushing narratives that paint traditional Americans as inherent threats to safety. This incident underscores the urgent need to protect constitutional rights and defend patriotic voices from both physical violence and character assassination by leftist politicians who exploit tragedy for political gain.

Sources:

California state Sen Scott Wiener labels Charlie Kirk ‘a vile bigot who’ normalized ‘dehumanization’

Charlie Kirk railed against transgender rights. His killing has further fueled the fight

Pentagon suspends Army colonel celebrating Charlie Kirk death

Scott Wiener is embroiled in another false controversy over sex crime legislation