Candace Owens Sends Controversial Message To Black Americans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, conservative commentator Candace Owens, who is Black herself, spoke up against Juneteenth, supporting her statements from a day earlier. On Monday, Owens put out a tweet in which she claimed that Juneteenth was “ghetto” and fabricated, but that she still hoped people enjoyed it.

The tweet received a lot of criticism, with many on Twitter pointing out their own experience and explaining the history and importance of the celebration not only to themselves, but also to their communities. Juneteenth, which is an annual celebration on June 19, is meant to commemorate the abolition of slavery in the U.S. It specifically marks the anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger announcing that slavery in Texas was abolished on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to enforce President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation from 1863.

Originally, the day was celebrated by Black communities in Texas, but over the decades, the celebration has expanded to many other communities across the United States. It was officially declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021, making it the newest federal holiday to be adopted since 1983 when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially adopted.

Following the criticism she received, Owens responded on Tuesday accusing those Black people who criticized her of “crying racism” while ignoring her frequent criticisms of “white people in politics and culture.” As she pointed out, just in her podcast last week she talked about Lance Bass, Prince Harry, Megan Fox, Andrew Tate, and many others, but everyone is just reacting to “Juneteenth.”

