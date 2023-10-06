Capitol Police Break Silence on Jamaal Bowman

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The United States Capitol Police issued an update on Monday in the investigation that was launched after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday at the time when the House was attempting to pass a stopgap bill that would help avoid a government shutdown by funding the government through mid-November.

In the update, the Capitol Police noted that the officers evacuated people following the alarm being pulled at around 12:05 p.m. They added that while they went “floor-by floor” the D.C. Fire & EMS also responded to the scene.

In their update, the Capitol Police noted that a man had been trying to leave the building which is why he had pulled the fire alarm. They did not explicitly mention that the man was Bowman. They further noted that officers had explicitly stated and had marked the door in question as being secure and had noted that it should only be used in cases of emergency.

Bowman had previously claimed that he pulled the fire alarm by accident as he had believed that it would open one of the building’s doors that had been closed. In his own statement, he had said that he was rushing in order to make it to the Floor in time for the vote, but that the door which is usually kept open for votes had been shut off. He then proceeded to pull the firearm thinking it would open the door in question. Since the incident, he has apologized for the confusion caused.

