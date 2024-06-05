Central Park Five Exoneree Says Karma Has Struck Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – “Central Park Five” exoneree Raymond Santana stated on Saturday during an interview with CNN that he believed that the guilty verdict handed down to former President Donald Trump was “karma.”

As he told anchor Victor Blackwell, he believed this was about karma and that it was a clear indication of what happened to those rich billionaires who had stood up in support of white privilege. He continued by pointing out that this is a surreal moment but it also at some point is something you have to take as this was the stuff that they had to deal with in 1989. He noted that at the time they had to go through the trial, hear their convictions, and be found guilty. After that occurred they too had to sit and wait for sentencing which is why he understood very well the ongoing process.

Santana was one of the five Hispanic and Black teens who in 1989 had been wrongfully convicted for the rape of a white woman. The trial had occurred in the same courthouse where Trump’s trial had been held. The five teens had ended up being exonerated in 2002 through DNA evidence, but prior to that, they had served time in prison. Since then Santana has become an actor.

Blackwell in the segment pointed out that Trump had at the time paid for ads in newspapers where he was calling for New York to reinstate the death penalty after the accusations after the teen boys, who had been between the ages of 14 and 15 at the time, had come out.

