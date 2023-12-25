Christie Slams Nikki Haley for Trump Comments

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie slammed former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley for claiming that former President Donald Trump was fit to serve in the White House.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, Christie had been asked what his response to Trump’s recent remarks that immigrants were “poisoning the blood” of America was. In response, he argued that these remarks were “disgusting” and claimed that GOP members like Haley were part of the issue.

As he stated, one of the problems in this was that there were Republicans who stated that this was okay. He added that almost all GOP Congress members had endorsed Trump, and Nikki Haley, who is running in the 2024 presidential race, had stated this week that Trump was “fit to be president.”

Christie proceeded to question how someone who makes such comments about immigrants and who views Vladimir Putin as a possible character witness is “fit to be” the United States President. He added that Haley needs to be ashamed of herself for these enabling comments, as she is one of the people who are pretending it is okay for him to be making such comments.

Last week, Haley who had previously served as the U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration had told ABC News’ Linsey Davis that Trump was fit to serve in the White House but that he needed to not be elected. Haley at the time had argued that this was not a question of fitness, but rather a question of who is the right person for the job.

