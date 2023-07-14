Clarence Thomas’ Legal Problems Get Much Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A New York Times investigation found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had used the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans to gain access to wealthy individuals whom he received undisclosed gifts from.

According to the report, only months after Thomas was first appointed as a Supreme Court Justice in 1991, he was allowed into the Horatio Alger Association, a nonprofit scholarship organization that helps wealthy conservatives form relationships with one another. Thomas used his access to the organization to benefit from vacation retreats, tickets to events, and entrance to parties all given to him by his wealthy friends.

The investigation also found that many of the association’s members who had provided gifts to Thomas were large donors for many conservative causes, including investor and former executive at Berkshire Hathaway David Sokol, who had previously welcomed Thomas and his wife Ginny on his ranch in Montana and Florida property.

It was noted in the Times report that over the last two decades, Thomas chose to not disclose the number of gifts and trips that he had received and that after a 2004 investigation by The Los Angeles Times, Thomas had stopped disclosing personal gifts and travel in his financial disclosures.

Thomas is one of the Horatio Alger Association’s honorary members of the board of directors and the organization’s annual inaugural reception and ceremony had been previously hosted at the Supreme Court by him.

This is not the only report to come out recently about Thomas, not including gifts in his disclosures. A ProPublica report previously stated that Thomas had not disclosed the trips he had received from Harlan Crow, a GOP megadonor.

