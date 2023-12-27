Conservatives Bash Trump for Attacking a Top Republican

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump faced criticism from several conservative figures after he labeled Representative Chip Roy from Texas a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only). Trump’s critique emerged following Roy’s support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential ambitions, expressed in Iowa.

Trump, using his platform on Truth Social, suggested the need for a primary challenger against Roy, calling him easily defeatable and inviting potential candidates to step forward. This call to action was met with swift backlash from conservative circles, highlighting Roy’s staunch conservative credentials and contributions.

Governor DeSantis himself, a central figure in this political episode, expressed solidarity with Roy. He emphasized their shared commitment to securing the southern U.S. border, a goal often associated with Trump’s own political agenda. DeSantis’ endorsement of Roy was underscored by his statement about moving beyond rhetoric to action in addressing border security.

Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky, another supporter of DeSantis for president, echoed these sentiments. He criticized Trump’s approach as an attempt to intimidate a dedicated conservative.

Jim Pfaff, CEO of American Blockchain PAC, stood firmly with Roy, praising him as a true American hero, a patriot, and a principled constitutionalist. He acknowledged his support for Trump but emphasized his full backing of Roy.

Criticism of Trump’s stance also came from Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at The Spectator, who labeled the situation as absurd. He juxtaposed Trump’s earlier concessions with his current critique of Roy. Similarly, conservative commentator John Cardillo and Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, dismissed Trump’s claims as baseless and irrational.

Roy’s response to Trump’s attack was subtle yet pointed, featuring a photograph of Trump with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a figure often criticized by conservatives.

Amidst this controversy, Roy remains the sole Republican candidate in his district’s primary. Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, responded to inquiries with a critical remark about Roy’s endorsement of DeSantis, likening it to backing a failing candidate.

