Crime Victim Destroys Ocasio-Cortez

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Elizabeth Gomes, a woman who lost her eye in a violent subway attack in New York City, has spoken out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent claims that Mayor Eric Adams is “defunding safety” by increasing NYPD wages. Gomes stressed the need for police officers in the city, especially as violent crimes continue to plague the city. Gomes reacted to AOC’s calls to invest money in public schools, pools, parks, and libraries, saying that it is the lack of safety and inadequate people around to take care of the citizens that is causing the city’s crime.

Gomes, who was attacked by a career criminal in September, was caught on surveillance video, and the attacker was indicted. AOC, a long-time advocate of the “defund the police” movement, received sharp criticism this week over an anti-police rant on “The Daily Show,” where she criticized Adams’ decision to give “militarized” officers a raise at a time when the city is battling law enforcement staffing shortages.

Gomes believes that both teachers and officers need additional funding, but public safety should be at the forefront. She argued that safety comes first, and once safety is ensured, everything else will fall into place. Gomes noted that the New York City subway system has developed a dangerous reputation where headline-making incidents occur regularly. Even though crime is reportedly down compared to last year, several high-profile attacks have taken place in recent months.

Gomes argued that her attacker should not have been out of jail in the first place, given his extensive rap sheet. She stressed that the attacker was a convicted felon who had been in jail multiple times and had killed his foster grandmother at 14. She said that the only thing she was thinking about at the time of the attack was getting help. She has not ridden the subway since the attack and has no plans to do so anytime soon. Overall, Gomes believes that public safety should be the top priority, and police officers play a crucial role in achieving this.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com