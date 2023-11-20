Dana White Chooses Trump Over Sponsors

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Dana White, the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, (UFC) discussed during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast about how he once had to tell off a sponsor over his criticisms when he had posted about former President Donald Trump.

White, during the interview, stated that when leading a company one of the decisions to be made is regarding which sponsors one needs to do business with. He added that the major values can often be what destroys a business relationship. As he pointed out, it was particularly during times of crisis, such as during the pandemic, when it became clear who everyone, including the sponsors, was.

Von in response shared how when he had invited on his podcast Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Democratic presidential hopeful, many companies had reached out calling for their ads to be removed from the episode or to have the episode completely removed.

White was quick to respond by praising Kennedy who he described as an “old school Democrat” and pointed out that some sponsors had reacted similarly after he posted a video in which he praised Trump on social media. One of the company’s big sponsors was quick to push for the video to be taken down, but White told them to “‘Go f— yourself.’” He added that everyone had the right to vote for whoever they wanted and that was how things worked. He then told the sponsor to never call him again just to tell him who he should vote for.

