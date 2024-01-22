Dangerous Disease Outbreak Spreading in U.S. Airports

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Virginia Public Health Department has warned travelers who had traveled through two airports in the Washington, D.C. area that they might have been exposed to measles. According to their report, there had been two cases, one at Dulles International Airport and one at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The department had put out a warning to travelers who had been near the Dulles Airport International arrival terminal on June 3 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., as well as those who had passed through the Ronald Reagan Airport a day later between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Health officials have especially called for those who have not received full vaccinations against measles to monitor their symptoms, which as they have noted will appear between seven and 14 days after their initial exposure.

The health department has also pointed out that measles symptoms have two stages, the first one which includes fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, watery eyes, sneezing or a running nose, and a second stage which most people enter three to five days after they start showing symptoms, which could include a rash that will spread out of their body and face.

They have also added that people are contagious four days before the appearance of the rash and four days after. They have also pushed for those who could be at risk of developing measles, or who might have been exposed to isolate themselves to notify their healthcare provider as soon as symptoms appear.

