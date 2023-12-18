Democrat Furious Over Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has claimed that there were some of her GOP colleagues that were “a**holes” and “idiots.” She proceeded to slam the House Oversight and Accountability Committee over their efforts to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The investigation concerning the finances of the President’s family is being led by Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) who has been pushing for a full impeachment probe to be opened.

On Monday, during an appearance at “The Breakfast Club,” Crocket told host Charlamagne tha God that all of the drama was in the Oversight Committee, which is also where the impeachment inquiry is. She added that it was insulting to have “idiots,” such as Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Paul Gosar. As she pointed out those four were sitting in the committee appearing all mighty and attacking the Biden family, while not paying any attention to the Trumps.

She added that the impeachment inquiry was the case of the House Republicans attempting to bring forward a case “out of nothing.” She noted that the former President also had many legal troubles, but instead, they were bringing forward allegations against Joe Biden. The committee has so far failed to produce any evidence that shows a direct connection between Biden and any crime, despite the claims of the Republican party that the President had accepted illegal foreign funds through his family’s business activities.

These are not the first remarks made by the Texas Democrat against the Republican party, as she had previously called the probe a waste of taxpayer dollars and time.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com