Democrat Governor Tackles Abortion Violations

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order prior to the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocking county attorney generals in her state from prosecuting abortion cases, giving the right to prosecution exclusively to the state’s attorney general.

Hobbs in a tweet on Friday argued that she would not let “out of touch politicians” block Arizonans from having access to their fundamental rights. The post was accompanied by an image of her signing the order.

The order gives Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, the right to “assume all duties” when it comes to the prosecution of abortion cases. This choice was justified by citing concerns over how Arizona’s abortion laws are applied, and specifically how this could lead to county attorneys giving “disparate decisions” relating to the criminal prosecution conduct in abortion cases. Additionally, it was noted that it is possible that those “disparate decisions” could also affect access to abortions throughout the state.

The executive order was signed on Wednesday and aims to protect abortion providers from being prosecuted. As part of the order, state agencies are not allowed to aid in abortion-related investigations, and extradition requests from other states relating to the prosecution of individuals who sought or provided abortion care are also blocked.

Mayes pointed out in her own statement that it is clear that anti-abortion extremists are willing to “stop at nothing” in order to have their radical beliefs enforced on the rest of the country. She added that this executive order would ensure that Arizonans would continue to be able to seek abortion care and reproductive health care without having to fear the possibility of criminal prosecution.

