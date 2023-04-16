Democrat Lawmakers Jump Ship, Join GOP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A Monday report by The Advocate, a Louisiana-based newspaper, noted that state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe had announced that he would be exiting the Democratic Party and registering with the Republican party instead. This is another blow in the list of Democrats that have been recently exiting the party.

While at first, it was not clear what made LaCombe decide to leave the party, he is the second Louisiana Democrat in less than a month to switch affiliations. A North Carolina state lawmaker did the same recently after switching party affiliations.

Last month, when Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson switched to the Republican party, the Republicans were given the supermajority in the state. North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham’s switch to the Republican party also gave the House the supermajority.

These switches come at a time when President Biden is dealing with a near-record low approval rating in many key demographics including women, 43 percent compared to a record-low 42 percent, voters ages 45+, 41 percent vs. record low 39 percent, suburban voters, 41 percent to 39 percent record low, rural voters, 31 percent compared to 30 percent record low and Democrats, 81 percent compared to 78 percent record low. He also only has a 41 percent approval rating among suburban women.

A separate recent poll also showed that currently, only one-third of Americans believe that Biden deserves to win a second term in office in 2024.

