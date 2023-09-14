Democrat Leader Sends Scary Warning To Americans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., claimed that in order for New York City to get a better handle on the migrant surge there would need to be cooler heads that prevail. He proceeded to respond to the remarks made by Mayor Eric Adams about migrants destroying the city. He said he would not “sugarcoat this” as he does not believe that they would destroy New York City. He added that he disagreed with Adams on this point.

Democrats and immigrant rights advocates have been avoiding discussing Adams’s Wednesday remarks as they do not want the immigration issue to be inflated even further in the Republican agenda. The White House and Adams have also bumped heads on this topic, with Adams being removed from being President Biden’s campaign surrogate in May because of his treatment of this matter.

Still, the administration has rewarded New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) who has brought forward similar complaints to Adams but had done so more diplomatically. Adams has also blasted Hochul about immigration.

Espaillat, who is a big immigration advocate in Congress, has argued that while there is “a lot of frustration” it was necessary for them to calm down in order to find an effective solution. As he pointed out, the immigration crisis had a fiscal impact on many U.S. states and communities and a solution could only be found through calm collaboration.

Work permits are one of the ways in which the fiscal issues of the New York shelter system could be addressed, according to Espaillat. He concluded by saying that people should be allowed to apply for asylum and a work permit at the same time.

