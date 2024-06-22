Democrat Reveals Future Plans, Seeking New Leadership

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) argued that he was looking forward to seeing a “new generation” of leaders emerge after President Joe Biden manages to win the White House for another term.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Peter Alexander asked Khanna whether he was considering running for the White House in the future. As he pointed out in the past few weeks Khanna has joined President Biden in his campaign trail. In response, Khanna did not reveal whether he is considering making a bid for the White House but pointed out that there was certainly a need for the country to have new leadership after Biden is reelected.

He added that currently he is just focused on making sure that Biden wins in 2024 and that what he is going to say is that the United States is “hungry” to have a new generation of leaders. He added that there are younger extremely talented people within the Democratic party, as well as the GOP.

Earlier in the interview, Khanna also admitted that it was hard to get young people to back Biden in his reelection efforts, and pointed out that in part this is because of the concerns relating to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, against Hamas which started on Oct. 7.

He pointed out that currently, they were running out of time and that as time passed the humanitarian stakes increased as more people lost their lives. He added that young people wanted to see a vision, which is something that Biden had supplied with his recent push for a cease-fire.

