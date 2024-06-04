Democratic Strategist Suggests Trump Will Cancel on Debate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, argued during an interview with conservative commentator Bill Kristol that he did not believe that former President Donald Trump would attend the presidential debate next month.

As he stated, he does not believe Trump will be at the debate as he never does things that he does not perceive as having a benefit for him. He added that the debate is potentially one of the things that could potentially hurt Trump in his race against President Joe Biden and that in turn, Biden could use the debate to help himself.

The first presidential debate has been scheduled to take place on June 27, while the second time the two men are expected to meet for a debate is in September. This is going to be the first debate that either of the two presumptive candidates in the 2024 presidential race will participate in since the 2020 presidential election campaign. Trump opted to skip all of the primary GOP debates arguing that his vast lead in the race meant that the debates were unnecessary.

Kristol claimed that he was “struck” by how many people believe that the debate would rage place just because former President Trump had agreed to it. He proceeded to note that Trump would not be participating in the race if he did not believe that it was in his best interest.

Carville had served as a strategist in the 1992 presidential campaign of former President Clinton. He also pointed out that this would not be the first time that Trump has changed his mind as he had previously claimed he would be taking the stand in the hush money trial but had then opted to not testify.

