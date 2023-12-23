Democrats and Republicans Agree on One 2024 Issue

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republicans and Democrats agree on one thing when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, and that is that Democracy is at risk.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 62 percent of American voters believe that Democracy is at risk depending on what the election outcome is.

Voters on the two sides of the aisle have stated that the front-runner in the primary race for the other party would be a risk to the democracy’s health. Fifty-four percent of respondents have argued that if former President Donald Trump ends up being reelected next year then it would mean that the U.S. democracy would be weakened. However, 48 percent stated that if President Biden is reelected then that would mean that the office would be weakened.

Democratic respondents have claimed that if Biden wins in 2024 then democracy is likely to remain the same. However, Republican voters have argued that under former President Donald Trump democracy was going to be strengthened according to the White House. The survey also determined that over half of voters polled have argued that democracy is not currently functioning well. However, the Democrats were found to be more optimistic than the Republican and independent voters.

Around 19 percent of all respondents claimed that the U.S. democracy was so “broken” that regardless of who won it did not matter. However, the majority of voters stated that they did not believe the state of the economy was beyond repair.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com