Democrats Ask To Censor Marjorie Taylor Greene

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – At Wednesday’s Homeland Security Committee hearing, House Democrats pushed for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., words to be stricken from the record after she mentioned the allegations of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s past relationship with a Chinese spy.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was called to testify during the hearing about the Biden administration’s budget proposal. During the questioning, Swalwell blasted Greene for selling merchandise calling for the FBI to be defunded, and for lawmakers to “elevate our rhetoric.”

Greene then proceeded to talk about Swalwell’s former ties to suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, who is also referred to as Fang Fang. Specifically, she claimed that it was “entertaining” to hear these calls “from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, and everyone knows it.” She added “But thanks for entertaining—”

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., cut Greene’s comments off and asked for them to be stricken from the record because of how inappropriate they were.

Mark Green, R-Tenn., the committee’s chairman, “A motion has been made,” and then proceeded to ask which of Greene’s comments Goldman wanted to be stricken down specifically.

Goldman stated that the “Accusations of an affair with a Chinese spy” needed to be stricken and that Greene should not be allowed “to speak anymore in this hearing.”

In response, Green said that while the latter request was not “an appropriate motion” they would evaluate having the records stricken. After a moment, he proceeded to state that Greene’s words would not be stricken.

