Democrats Desperate Not To Scare U.S. Businesses

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), in a recent interview, claimed that New York business owners should not be concerned following the recent ruling in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case. The judge in the case determined that Trump should pay a $355 million fine for conducting business in New York, as well as be banned from holding any executive positions in a business in the state for the next three years.

Hochul, on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM with John Catsimatidis, was asked whether New York business people should be concerned about the possibility that anyone could be hit with a similar fine after the former President was hit.

In response, she argued that this was an extraordinary case and that those business people in the state who followed the rules and laws did not have anything to worry about as their behavior was significantly different from the behavior of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the New York Judge ordered that Trump would be required to pay the close to $355 million fine after he was found to have inflated and deflated the worth of his assets in order to receive insurance benefits, better loan terms, and more beneficial taxation.

Engoron determined that Trump, the Trump Organization, his two adult sons, and certain of the organization’s top executives were liable for fraud. Hochul argued during the interview that there was no chance that she would be overruling the decision made by Engoron. She further pointed out how important keeping a “separation of powers” was and that this was how the Founding Fathers had envisioned the nation.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com