Democrats Double Down on Clarence Thomas

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Several Democrats have slammed Justice Clarence Thomas for not recusing himself from the hearing in the Supreme Court of a case relating to former president Donald Trump’s eligibility in the upcoming election under the insurrection clause of the Constitution.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from both sides on whether or not states had the necessary authority to disqualify a running candidate from their ballot. The hearing came over a month after the Colorado Supreme Court had determined that Trump was not eligible to run in the election under the 14th Amendment over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Thomas started off the hearing by asking Trump’s lawyers whether the 14th Amendment would be applied without Congress taking any action. Ahead of the hearing, the Democrats had been pushing for Thomas to recuse himself from this case, especially as his wife Ginni Thomas had supported Trump’s unfounded false claims that he had won the election and that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday to call for Thomas to recuse himself in order to avoid any questions of bias.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats in their own post shared a clip of Durbin arguing that Thomas had crossed a line.

On Thursday, many Democrats joined with criticisms and questioned why Thomas had not already recused himself from the case.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com