Democrats Double Down on Contraception Laws

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that in July the upper chamber in Congress was going to be looking at a bill that would offer protection to contraceptive access in the country. This was shortly after former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024 argued that he was “looking at” new restrictions.

Politico reported that while speaking on the floor Schuner had stated that especially now contraception was an important tool in helping protect the reproductive freedoms of women.

Sens. Mazia Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Ed Markey, D-Mass, are going to require at least nine Republican votes in order to advance the bill. However, it is not yet clear whether any GOP Senators would be willing to support the new measure. The measure would be looking to codify contraception and would make it a “fundamental right.” If successful this could be important for the Democrats who are looking to cause the maximum political damage to the GOP ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump argued during an interview with a Pittsburgh local TV station that he was “looking at” new restrictions, however, it is not yet clear when the interview was recorded. Trump had stated that this was something they would be preparing policy on and that it was something that they might find interesting. This was in response to a question asked by KDKA political analyst Jon Delano who had asked Trump whether he was supportive of setting restrictions on contraception.

