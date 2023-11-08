Democrats Erupt on Speaker Johnson’s Israel Plan

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Jewish Democrats have slammed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over the introduction of a new proposal that would provide aid to Israel. In their statement, they claim that the newly elected Speaker had selected to use a partisan bill which was going to cause delays in Israel receiving aid from the United States. This is because the aid for Israel is paired with cuts from the IRS.

On Thursday night, Johnson’s $14.3 billion aid proposal passed with only 12 House Democrats opposing it. Most of the opposition has mentioned the IRS funding cuts included in the bill as the reason for their opposition.

Senate leaders from both parties have also opposed the proposal and have argued that they instead wanted to see a package that would include additional aid for Ukraine, which has an ongoing war with Russia. Such a package would potentially leave the funds for Israel in question for a longer time as hostilities in Gaza have intensified following the surprise terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 which killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Many of Johnson’s critics continued to attack him over his decision to pair aid for Israel, which has bipartisan support, with IRS cuts, which the Democrats have opposed. Some have even claimed that Johnson’s package marked a departure from the biblical teachings that he argued were his guide.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) who is Jewish stated that Johnson decided to be someone who played politics at a time when the United States’ top ally was in need.

