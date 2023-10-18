Democrats Fighting Hard To Secure One State in 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – North Carolina is being viewed by the Democrats as a possible flip state in the 2024 presidential election, which could result in the state becoming a battleground state. For years the elections in North Carolina have been relatively close, with the winners in senatorial, gubernatorial, and presidential elections always winning by a few percentage points.

The Democrats recently had a lot of success in the gubernatorial race, while Republicans have generally had better luck with the federal elections. However, both sides are now viewing North Carolina as a major player in the coming year, with the Democrats planning on concentrating their efforts on the state even more.

Douglas Wilson, a Democratic strategist based in North Carolina stated that he expects the state to receive a lot more attention than it had in the past. He added that this is not to say that the state was not previously receiving attention, but rather that it would just receive even more attention this year.

North Carolina has long been a swing state, with former President Donald Trump managing to win the state’s 15 electoral votes in 2008. However, the state was won by the Republican candidate in the last three presidential elections. Still, the winning candidate never managed to win by more than a few points.

Wilson has argued that the state was “purple” mainly because of how the state’s cities have grown in population. However, as he argued there are certain obstacles that the Democrats might face which could end up making winning the state harder, especially if President Biden is the party’s nominee.

