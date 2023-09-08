Democrats Flip on Biden Like Never Before

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Many Democrats from blue states have begun to oppose President Biden over his approach to the migration system as many Republican border states have been sending migrants to blue states.

Eric Adams, the New York City Mayor, has blasted the Biden administration previously, while Kathy Hochul the New York governor has also called for the president to take more action. Boston and Chicago are also facing the strain caused by the migrants who have arrived in the city through Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbot’s program of bussing migrants to sanctuary cities.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Tuesday also revealed to Axios that he had sent a letter to Biden asking for him to do more in addressing the immigration crisis and that he hopes to see action soon. In an open letter to Congress and Biden, many NYC business leaders also called for them to give federal funding that will be used for providing care to migrants. The group specifically noted that they were supporting Hochul’s request for federal funding that would help cover the costs that the local and state governments are facing. Some of those who signed the letter included top executives from Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

Blue states have also called for President Biden to expedite the process that allows migrants to gain work permits. Work permits are essential for the migrants to be able to find jobs and support themselves instead of requiring shelter and aid from the state. The administration has offered some assistance in smoothening the process, but the program is not yet expansive enough to be helpful to sanctuary cities.

