Democrats Fume After Americans Side With Supreme Court

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A recent survey from ABC News/Ipsos, published on Sunday, reveals that most Americans are in agreement with the Supreme Court’s verdict to discontinue considering race as a part of the criteria for college admissions, despite the presence of a significant divide on this issue.

More than half, about 52 percent of the U.S. populace endorsed the termination of affirmative action, with 32 percent expressing disagreement. Around 13 percent remain uncertain about their position on this matter.

The surveyors indicated that this question ties into broader concerns about the perceived difficulty for individuals of various racial and ethnic groups to gain college acceptance. It was highlighted that the prevailing view among white Americans is that all racial backgrounds have an equal opportunity during the university application process. However, this perspective is not mirrored by Black Americans. The surveyors stressed that the majority of Black and Latino Americans feel they encounter an “unfair disadvantage” in the college admissions process.

This perception was also echoed by a large portion of respondents. When queried about the Supreme Court’s separate major ruling to reject the Biden student relief plan, 45 percent expressed agreement with the ruling, while 40 percent were in opposition. Fourteen percent were undecided.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict that a website designer can refuse services to same-sex clients, public opinion was almost equally split, with 43 percent in favor of the court’s decision and 42 percent in opposition.

This survey, carried out between June 30 and July 1, comprised 937 adult participants and reported a margin of error of 3.6 points.

