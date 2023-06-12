Democrats Giving Illegals What Now?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A program in Texas aims to assist undocumented immigrants through a pilot initiative that offers them monthly payments of $500 for a period of 18 months. Recently approved with a 4-1 vote, the program intends to provide additional support to low-income individuals residing in Harris County.

Known as the Uplift Harris program, it falls under the category of universal basic income and is funded with $20.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative plans to allocate $500 per month to approximately 1,600 families over the course of 18 months. The program’s proponent, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, emphasized that the funds will be directed towards the ten poorest neighborhoods in the county, including undocumented residents.

Judge Hidalgo clarified that the county attorney will be responsible for determining whether undocumented immigrants are eligible to apply for the program. Based on the information she has received, it appears that they will be allowed to participate. Furthermore, there are no restrictions on how the funds can be utilized.

According to the Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative, there are an estimated 1.6 million undocumented immigrants in Harris County. Due to the anticipated high number of applicants, participants will be randomly selected as the available funds may not be sufficient to cover everyone. Eligible applicants must reside in one of the ten designated ZIP codes. The program is scheduled to officially begin accepting applications in September.

