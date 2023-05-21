Democrats Hit DeSantis Like Never Before

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A group of three Democrat lawmakers are calling on the House Judiciary Committee’s GOP leadership to launch a probe into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) usage of the state law enforcement agency.

In the letter sent to House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), point out that because of the recent “allegations of abuse of authority, improper politicization, and voter intimidation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)” they urge the Judiciary committee to launch a probe and public hearing looking into whether DeSantis has been deliberately mishandling the agency.

The letter was signed by Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who further pointed out that the FDLE receives $57 million in federal funding and thus it would be under Congress’ jurisdiction to investigate whether those funds were being improperly used.

In the letter the trio also points out that DeSantis launched a voting fraud unit who requested the assistance of the FDLE, which argued that there was no reason for this move because of the lack of fraud cases. Lawmakers further accuse DeSantis of trying to use the election police force as a way of intimidating voters of color.

Last year, DeSantis signed a bill that led to an election police force being created to look into voter fraud cases and other election crimes. However, in the letter, the three Democrats accuse DeSantis of specifically targeting minorities in Democratic constituencies in order to appease former President Trump and those who spread his voter fraud claims.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com